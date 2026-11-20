The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Thursday said it had imposed a penalty of ₹2 crore on Star Health and Allied Insurance for repudiating health insurance claims on untenable grounds and making deductions not supported by policy terms, including in cases involving Covid-19 claims.

The order was based on an inspection conducted between January 31 and February 11, 2022.

Irdai found that in several sampled cases, claims were paid only after it flagged the discrepancies. It also noted that policyholders were not informed of the specific policy provisions under which their claims were rejected or deductions made, limiting their ability to challenge the decisions.