Irdai plans overhaul of commission rules to curb insurance misselling

India's insurance regulator is seeking to reform how distributors are paid in an effort to rein in mis-selling, and plans to propose that commissions be paid over the life of a policy instead of through large upfront payments, two sources said.

The revamp is part of a broader review by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) and also aims to reduce high distribution costs in one of the world's fastest-growing insurance markets, according to the sources, who have knowledge of the discussions between the regulator and the industry.

"A draft framework is imminent and could be circulated within the next four to six weeks," one of the sources said, declining to be identified because the discussions are private.

Staggering commission payments would bring India in line with major global markets such as the US, the UK and Europe. The proposed shift from large upfront payouts to commissions spread over the life of a policy has not previously been reported. Irdai did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Irdai Chairperson Ajay Seth said last week that the regulator was working on a consultation paper on distribution reforms, which could be issued by the end of July. A sector ripe for reform Indian authorities have been keen to reform the country's insurance industry.

There have been concerns that hefty upfront commissions encourage distributors to prioritise sales volumes over customer suitability, resulting in mis-selling and customers being persuaded to purchase policies frequently. Distributors can earn commissions of up to 40 per cent of premiums on some life and health insurance products, industry executives said, with a significant portion paid upfront. India is one of Asia's largest insurance markets, with gross premium collections exceeding Rs 11.9 trillion ($125 billion) annually. However, insurance penetration — measured by total insurance premiums underwritten in a year as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) — stood at just 3.7 per cent in 2024, compared with the global average of 7.2 per cent, according to Allianz.

The government last year reduced the goods and services tax (GST) on individual life and health insurance premiums to zero from 18 per cent to make policies more affordable. It also allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector, attracting greater interest from overseas insurers. A new pricing model floated The regulator is also considering linking commissions to a pricing model that factors in the effort involved in selling and servicing a policy, the sources said. The current system largely relies on a fixed commission agreed between an insurer and a distributor. The model under consideration could reward agents providing face-to-face advisory services, assisting with documentation and managing claims with higher commissions than distributors such as banks that sell policies as add-on products.