Irdai imposes ₹5 crore fine on Policybazaar for regulatory lapses

The order by Irdai is unlikely to have any impact on Policybazaar's operations, PB Fintech said. It further stated that the order of the penalty will be discussed in the upcoming board meeting, and the subsequent report mentioning the action taken will be submitted to the authority.

The insurance regulator has also issued additional directions/advice to the company, and advised to ensure compliance with the directions/advice in a time-bound manner, the company added in filing.