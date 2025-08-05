Home / Finance / Insurance / Irdai imposes ₹5 crore fine on Policybazaar for regulatory lapses

Irdai imposes ₹5 crore fine on Policybazaar for regulatory lapses

Policybazaar, the online aggregator arm, has been fined for violation of provisions of applicable IRDAI Regulations concerning certain aspects of directorships held by Key Managerial Personnel

Policybazaar
Photo: Policybazaar website
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:21 AM IST
Insurance regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (irdai) has fined PB Fintech's online aggregator arm, Policybazaar, and has levied a penalty of ₹5 crore.
 
Policybazaar, the online aggregator arm, has been fined for violation of provisions of applicable IRDAI Regulations concerning certain aspects of directorships held by Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) and principal officer (PO), product display, Outsourcing Agreements, tagging of policies, and premium remittance, the company said in an exchange filing.  
The company also added that the regulator inspected Policybazaar in June 2020, following which PB Fintech received a so-called show-cause notice in October 2024. The show-cause notice provided the online aggregator arm with an opportunity for a personal hearing and additional submissions.  
The insurance regulator has also issued additional directions/advice to the company, and advised to ensure compliance with the directions/advice in a time-bound manner, the company added in filing. 
The order by Irdai is unlikely to have any impact on Policybazaar's operations, PB Fintech said. It further stated that the order of the penalty will be discussed in the upcoming board meeting, and the subsequent report mentioning the action taken will be submitted to the authority.    
       

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

