Life insurance companies seek broader guardrails for CEO salaries

“Although these aspects already existed, the regulator is trying to bring in more thematic uniformity and bring in more granular details,” a senior official from a private sector insurance company said.

“We have submitted our responses on the same on May 15. Some of the companies might have sent it personally and some of them have also gone through the Council. We have suggested that each of us have a different model and instead of a same overarching guardrail, the board could decide,” the official said.