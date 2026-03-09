Life insurers' NBP rises 18% in Feb 2026; non-life premiums up 10%

Life insurance companies reported over 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth to Rs 35,417.27 crore in February, supported by robust growth recorded by state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) due to a favourable base. Separately, non-life insurance companies reported nearly 10 per cent YoY growth in premium to Rs 23,853.77 crore.

According to the Life Insurance Council’s data, LIC recorded 24.19 per cent YoY growth in NBP to Rs 19,267.02 crore and private insurers saw 11.60 per cent YoY growth to Rs 16,150.25 crore in the month. During the month, individual premiums of the life insurers rose 19.09 per cent YoY to Rs 15,761.2 crore, while group business premiums surged 29.8 per cent YoY to Rs 19,656.07 crore.

“The life insurance industry is witnessing growth due to favourable base effects following the implementation of surrender value norms. Growth is normalising for the industry. Meanwhile, the non-life insurance industry has returned to normal growth after accounting changes. However, the month has been a mixed bag for the non-life insurance industry, with some private players performing well, while other private and public sector companies recorded a decline in premium growth during the month,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, BFSI, CareEdge Ratings. In the April–February period of FY26, life insurance NBPs rose 14.27 per cent YoY to Rs 3.84 trillion. LIC’s NBP grew 14.43 per cent YoY to Rs 2.17 trillion, while private insurers reported 14.06 per cent YoY growth to Rs 1.67 trillion.

The number of policies sold by life insurers rose by 4.37 per cent YoY to nearly 23.66 million. Of this, LIC recorded 2.93 per cent YoY growth in the number of policies sold to 15.10 million and private life insurers clocked 7.01 per cent YoY to 8.6 million. Meanwhile, standalone health insurers drove premium growth for non-life insurers. Standalone health insurance (SAHI) companies saw a sharp 29.81 per cent YoY increase to Rs 4,198.81 crore. General insurance companies posted 11.61 per cent YoY growth in premiums to Rs 19,419.11 crore. On the other hand, premiums of specialised insurers dropped 78.82 per cent YoY to Rs 235.85 crore during the month.