Life insurers' new business premium rises 26% to ₹42,914 cr in October

Life insurers’ new business premium (NBP) grew 26.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹42,914 crore in October 2026, supported by strong premium mobilisation by both state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and private insurers.

In October last year, the industry’s new business premium had grown 12.5 per cent.

According to data released by the Life Insurance Council, private life insurers reported a 19.45 per cent Y-o-Y increase in NBP to ₹17,598.82 crore, while LIC posted stronger growth of 31.35 per cent to ₹25,315.52 crore, taking the industry’s overall premium mobilisation to ₹42,914.34 crore.

NBP refers to the premium received by an insurer from policies sold and issued for the first time during a particular reporting period.

Among the larger private insurers, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported the highest growth of 37.46 per cent, with NBP rising to ₹2,437.44 crore. Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance followed with a 20.05 per cent increase to ₹1,347.8 crore, while Bajaj Life Insurance posted a 19.36 per cent rise to ₹1,355.19 crore. HDFC Life Insurance reported a 17.84 per cent increase in NBP to ₹3,333.6 crore, while Axis Max Life Insurance recorded 16.91 per cent growth to ₹1,130.13 crore. SBI Life Insurance, the largest private-sector life insurer, posted an 11.65 per cent increase to ₹3,556 crore. The industry’s growth momentum was also reflected in the cumulative numbers for the first seven months of FY27. NBP rose 21.39 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.89 trillion during April-October, compared with ₹2.38 trillion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.