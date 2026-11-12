Life insurers' VNB margins improve as protection, savings gain traction

“As we had discussed at the Q1 call itself, a large portion of this movement is fundamentally driven by the product mix. This trend continues from quarter one all the way to quarter two as well,” said Dhiren Salian, CFO of ICICI Prudential Life, during the analyst call. He said the mix was “geared more towards protection”, supporting margins. The insurer's annuity business grew 50 per cent Y-o-Y, while linked business grew 6.6 per cent.