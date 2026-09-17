Long-term insurance policies need tax incentives: ICICI Pru's Anup Bagchi

India needs tax incentives for long-term insurance policies to counter the pull towards shorter-duration instruments, Anup Bagchi, MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said at NaBFID's Infrastructure Conclave 2026.

Bagchi noted a growing appetite for shorter liability instruments across the financial sector — bank deposits under three years have risen from 60-65 per cent to 90 per cent, while mutual funds are also seeing higher demand for short-duration options. To build long-term liability pools, he said, insurers need parity with the tax advantages equities enjoy over debt. "If you want to increase it further, maybe we should work on tax advantages — not for all policies, but perhaps for 10-year-plus policies or 15-year-plus policies — so that we can balance the tax cost," Bagchi said.

Shorter policy durations leave insurers with less stable long-term funding to match against long-duration assets like infrastructure, he said, creating potential mismatches in duration, liquidity and cash flows. While insurance and pension funds are naturally suited to long-term infrastructure investment, they must carefully manage credit, interest-rate and liquidity risks, which are further complicated by infrastructure's variable cash flows. Meanwhile, Dinesh Pant, MD of LIC, said insurance and pension funds are poised to play a transformative role in infrastructure financing, but only with risk-balanced governance frameworks in place. Despite an uptick in 'BBB' and 'BB' rated companies, he said past defaults cannot be erased by ratings alone, calling for a relook at ecosystem governance. "The life insurance industry and the pension industry have a big role to play (in infrastructure investment). But we really need to re-look at the type of instruments that are available and the ecosystem of governance," Pant said.