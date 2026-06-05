Non-life insurance premium up 8.7% in May, led by health insurance growth

Gross direct premium underwritten by non-life insurers rose 8.65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹24,194.56 crore in May 2026, led by growth in general and standalone health insurance premiums.

According to data from the General Insurance Council, general insurers reported a 5.85 per cent YoY rise in premium to ₹20,345.90 crore. Standalone health insurance companies recorded a 31.74 per cent YoY increase in premium to ₹3,842.41 crore, while specialised insurers saw a premium contraction of 94.91 per cent to ₹6.65 crore during the month.

The country’s largest general insurer, New India Assurance, reported a 0.03 per cent YoY increase in premiums to ₹2,945.64 crore. Among private general insurers, ICICI Lombard posted an 11.59 per cent YoY rise in premium to ₹2,405.03 crore.