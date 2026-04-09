Non-life insurers log 9.3% premium growth in FY26 amid GST relief

Neha Parikh, vice president and sector head, financial ratings, ICRA, said, “Excluding specialised insurers, industry GDPI grew by 9.4 per cent in FY2026, driven by the low base of FY2025 and GST relaxations that supported growth in the health segment. This was partly offset by the impact of the 1/n regulations on long-term policies, which weighed on H1 FY2026 growth, and a sharp decline in crop insurance. Growth strengthened materially in March 2026, with industry GDPI rising 10.6 per cent YoY, while SAHI outperformed significantly with a growth of 21.9 per cent.