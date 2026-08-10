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Home / Finance / Insurance / Non-life insurance premium growth slowed to 5.7% in July, shows data

Non-life insurance premium growth slowed to 5.7% in July, shows data

Gross direct premium underwritten by non-life insurers rose to ₹31,397.6 crore in July, as growth at multi-line general insurers moderated from the previous month

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According to data released by the General Insurance Council (GIC), the industry body for non-life insurers, gross direct premium underwritten by non-life insurers totalled ₹31,397.6 crore in July
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 10:59 PM IST
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Growth in gross direct premium underwritten by non-life insurers slowed to 5.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in July, compared with nearly 16 per cent in June 2026 on moderating premium growth of multi-line general insurers. According to data released by the General Insurance Council (GIC), the total gross direct premium underwritten by non-life insurers, including multi-line general insurers, standalone health insurers and specialised PSU insurers, stood at ₹31,397.6 crore in July.
 
Premiums of multi-line general insurers grew 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹26,335.3 crore, while standalone health insurers’ premium increased 28.8 per cent to ₹4,666 crore. Specialised PSU insurers, however, saw premiums decline more than 75 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹396 crore.
 
In June, the gross direct premium underwritten by non-life insurers stood at ₹27,196.3 crore, registering a 15.9 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Premium underwritten in May stood at ₹24,195 crore, up 8.7 per cent yearly, while April recorded an 8.4 per cent increase to ₹36,417.7 crore.
 
Among leading insurers, New India Assurance posted 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premium to ₹4,322.66 crore in July while ICICI Lombard saw premium decline 3.1 per cent to ₹2,405.7 crore. 
 
Among major PSU insurers, National Insurance’s premium rose 13.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹ 1,544.65 crore, while Oriental Insurance’s premium declined 17.6 per cent to ₹1,681.66 crore. United India Insurance recorded 28.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premium to ₹2,846.62 crore.
 
Among private insurers, HDFC ERGO’s premium rose 17.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,431.34 crore, while Bajaj General Insurance recorded 13 per cent growth to ₹2,374.76 crore. Tata AIG General Insurance’s premium increased 20.3 per cent to ₹1,872.21 crore, while SBI General Insurance recorded the strongest premium growth among leading players, with premium rising 25 per cent to ₹1,686.39 crore.
 
Meanwhile, standalone health insurers’ premium grew 28.8 per cent to ₹4,665.9 crore. Star Health – the largest standalone health insurer-- recorded 18.8 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premium to ₹1,803.6 crore, while Niva Bupa posted 33.7 per cent growth.  Premium growth among standalone health insurers was nearly 30 per cent Y-o-Y in June.
 
During the first four months of FY27, premium of general insurers rose 8.1 per cent yearly to ₹1.02 trillion. Standalone health insurers recorded 31.7 per cent growth in premium to ₹16,827.16 crore.
 
Overall, premium underwritten by the non-life insurance industry grew 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.19 trillion during the April-July period.
 
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Topics :Non-life insuranceNon-life insurance premiuminsurance premiumgeneral insurers

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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