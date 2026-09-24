PB Fintech may explore new business options after Irdai commission cuts

Online insurance distributor PB Fintech may explore manufacturing insurance products by seeking an insurance licence from the regulator as it assesses the impact of the distribution framework proposed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), the company said during an analyst call on Thursday.

Shares of PB Fintech plunged nearly 36 per cent to Rs 1,207.20, their biggest single-day fall, following Irdai’s consultation paper proposing sharp changes to insurance distribution commissions and rationalisation of expense of management (EoM) limits.

According to analysts who posted excerpts of the call on X, PB Fintech described the proposals as “quite extreme” and said they could have a significant impact on its general insurance business, while the impact on its life insurance business would be more limited.

The company said its life and non-life businesses contribute roughly equally to its overall business. If general insurance commissions decline by 60 per cent, the company could compensate through higher volumes, although the impact on net present value would be lower, it said.

PB Fintech also raised concerns about the proposed commission levels, saying larger agents may find it less attractive to sell insurance at the recommended rates. The company expects hiring to slow as a result, while its plans for international expansion remain unchanged. It will also rework its point-of-sale person (POSP) business, it said.