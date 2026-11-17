Pollution-associated health insurance claims nearly doubled as a share of overall claims to 12–13 per cent in 2025-26 (FY26) from 6–7 per cent in 2023-24 (FY24), with the volume of such claims rising 4.3x over the period, according to data shared by PolicyBazaar. The average claim size, however, increased only marginally to around ₹62,662 in FY26 from roughly ₹60,000 in FY24, indicating that the rise in the claims burden has largely been driven by an increase in claim volumes rather than a sharp escalation in treatment costs.