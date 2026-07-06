Protection biz growth to cushion ITC impact on life insurers' Q1 profit

An uncertain geopolitical and economic environment is, however, expected to moderate annualised premium equivalent (APE) growth during the quarter. Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services noted that while APE growth was strong in April 2026 due to deferred purchases from March, growth remained modest in May amid uncertainties arising from the Middle East conflict. Even so, VNB margins are expected to remain stable or improve, supported by continued growth in term insurance.

According to Emkay estimates, SBI Life Insurance is expected to report a VNB margin of 26 per cent in Q1FY27, compared with 27.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter of FY26 and 28.35 per cent in Q4FY26. HDFC Life's VNB margin is likely to decline marginally to 24.5 per cent from 25 per cent a year earlier, although it would be higher than the 24 per cent reported in the preceding quarter. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's VNB margin is expected to remain flat year-on-year at 24.5 per cent, compared with 25.2 per cent in Q4FY26.