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Protection products drive near double-digit VNB growth for life insurers

Life insurers reported healthy growth in value of new business in FY26 as higher sales of protection and non-par products lifted profitability despite higher operating costs

Insurance, Insurance sector
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Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 6:42 PM IST
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Major life insurers reported near double-digit growth in value of new business (VNB) in FY26, driven by higher sales of high-margin protection and non-participating (non-par) products. Growth in the segment accelerated in the second half of the year after the rationalisation of GST on individual life insurance premiums lifted average ticket sizes and helped offset the impact of higher operating costs arising from the tax changes.
 
VNB is a key measure of profitability for life insurers.
 
In FY26, Life Insurance Corporation of India reported a 41.63 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in VNB to Rs 14,179 crore. Among private insurers, SBI Life Insurance posted a 12 per cent increase in VNB to Rs 6,670 crore, while HDFC Life Insurance recorded a 2 per cent rise to Rs 4,034 crore. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a 10.9 per cent increase in VNB to Rs 2,629 crore, while Axis Max Life Insurance saw VNB grow 26 per cent YoY to Rs 2,647 crore.
 
Protection and non-par products typically carry higher margins than unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs). While ULIPs continue to account for a larger share of the product mix for most insurers, the contribution of protection and non-par products increased during the year.
 
At SBI Life, the protection segment recorded 10 per cent YoY growth on an annualised premium equivalent (APE) basis. Individual protection APE stood at around Rs 1,030 crore, up 24 per cent from a year earlier, while the individual sum assured in the protection segment rose 62 per cent.
 
In its post-earnings call, SBI Life said: "Our focus has been to improve the product mix in favour of non-ULIP products also... in all three, the non-par segment, par segment and also the protection segment. So this is our effort to improve the profitability of the company also by having a healthy product mix."
 
For HDFC Life, the share of protection products in the overall mix rose to 7 per cent from 5 per cent in FY25. Retail protection business grew 43 per cent during FY26, while the retail protection mix expanded by nearly 200 basis points year-on-year to 7.2 per cent. Including riders, protection products now contribute nearly 10 per cent of the company's retail business. Retail sum assured rose 28 per cent YoY. However, VNB growth remained muted because of operational and business decisions taken by the insurer.
 
At ICICI Prudential Life, the share of protection products in the product mix rose to 18 per cent in FY26 from 16 per cent in FY25. Overall new business sum assured increased 21.4 per cent YoY to Rs 14.50 trillion, while retail new business sum assured rose 35.3 per cent to Rs 4.50 trillion.
 
"VNB grew by 10.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,629 crore. As you are aware, our focus is on growing the absolute VNB, which we have been able to achieve through improvement in product mix and operational efficiencies even after accounting for the unavailability of input tax credit," the management said during its post-earnings analyst call.
 
For LIC, the share of non-par products in the individual annualised premium equivalent mix rose to 35.11 per cent in FY26 from 27.69 per cent a year earlier, reflecting the insurer's continued focus on higher-margin products over the past few years.
 
LIC management said during its post-earnings analyst call: "The combined effect of the persistency and expense being realigned in some lines of business based on experience, along with the GST impact, which has been taken as part of the policy expenses, explains the movement of VNB from 17.5 per cent to 21.2 per cent."
   

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Topics :Life InsuranceSBI LifeHDFC LifeLife insurers

First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

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