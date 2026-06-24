Pvt life insurers rekindle agency networks amid scrutiny over bancassurance

According to Shubhra Goel, managing director, financial services, Alvarez & Marsal India, building agency and proprietary channels is a strategic response that many insurers are rightly prioritising. “These channels give insurers greater control over customer engagement, sales conduct and persistency, and remain an important long-term capability. However, insurers should be careful not to over-correct. The regulatory direction is not to abandon partner-led distribution, but to balance the use of existing distribution infrastructure efficiently while reducing mis-selling and improving customer outcomes.”

While bancassurance remains the dominant distri­bution channel for most private life insurers, compan­ies are increasingly building alternate channels, including agency, to create a more balanced distribution mix. “Our focus on the agency channel is therefore comple­mentary, not substitutive. By strengthe­ning additional channels alongside banca­ssurance, we are building a more resilient and well-diversified distribu­tion platform, which positi­ons us better for sustained growth over the long term,” said Dinesh Tak, chief agency officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance. He said the insurer expects the contrib­ution of alternate channels, including agency, to rise from nearly 9 per cent of overall business at the end of FY26 to around 15 per cent over the next three years.