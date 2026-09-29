Twin regulatory moves seek to reshape insurance costs, distribution

The FY17 report also prescribed the Irdai (Protection of Policyholders’ Interests) Regulations, 2017. These prescribed that all insurers shall have in place a Board-approved policy to enhance insurance awareness, define service parameters, lay down procedures for expeditious resolution of complaints, take steps to prevent mis-selling and unfair business practices, and, finally, to ensure proper information flow to prospects. Incidentally, in the same year, Irdai made a major change in the distribution model, breaking up commissions into fixed and variable components. The cap was set at 30 per cent of the brokerage charges, subject to approval by the board of the insurance companies. The 2023 model did away with the caps and established a cap on Expenses of Management to offer the companies more leeway to grow their businesses. It built on the diversity of salespersons in the sector from banks to rural common services centre to expand the reach of insurance among the masses.