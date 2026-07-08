US insurer Nationwide launches Hyderabad centre to expand globally

Nationwide India will play a key role in advancing this approach, with associates building critical capabilities, supporting the business, and driving greater speed and productivity across the organisation.
Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Telangana's minister for information technology, electronics, communications, industries and commerce, and legislative affairs, said: "Hyderabad has emerged as one of the world's leading innovation destinations for banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). Today, nine of the world's top 10 BFSI companies are driving innovation and advanced product engineering from Hyderabad."
He added: “I am delighted to welcome Nationwide, another leading American insurance company, to Telangana's growing line-up of strong global value centres (GVCs).”