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US insurer Nationwide launches Hyderabad centre to expand globally

US insurer Nationwide has opened its Global Services Center in Hyderabad, expanding its global footprint and strengthening technology, engineering and business capabilities

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In addition to providing career opportunities, Nationwide offers a people-first culture, flexible work models, and a strong legacy of community impact | Photo: Wikipedia
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 8:01 PM IST
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Nationwide, one of the largest diversified insurance and financial services organisations in the United States, on Wednesday announced the opening of its Nationwide Global Services Center in Hyderabad.
 
Nationwide India joins Nationwide's three US-based delivery locations in Columbus, Ohio; Des Moines, Iowa; and Scottsdale, Arizona, expanding the 100-year-old company's operations to a global scale.
 
Vikas Jaswal will lead Nationwide's Hyderabad campus and oversee its operations, including recruiting India-based talent. Nationwide has adopted a global 24/7 operating model to enhance agility, strengthen decision-making, and accelerate innovation.
 
“The Hyderabad campus enables Nationwide to meet increased business demand, growth goals, and expands our global operational capabilities,” said Vikas Jaswal, senior vice-president and managing director, Nationwide Global Services – India. “The highly skilled talent market in India, and the established global capability ecosystem in Hyderabad, make it an ideal choice for our Nationwide India office and expanded global workforce.”
 
Nationwide India will play a key role in advancing this approach, with associates building critical capabilities, supporting the business, and driving greater speed and productivity across the organisation.
 
Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Telangana's minister for information technology, electronics, communications, industries and commerce, and legislative affairs, said: "Hyderabad has emerged as one of the world's leading innovation destinations for banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). Today, nine of the world's top 10 BFSI companies are driving innovation and advanced product engineering from Hyderabad."
 
He added: “I am delighted to welcome Nationwide, another leading American insurance company, to Telangana's growing line-up of strong global value centres (GVCs).”
 
In addition to providing career opportunities, Nationwide offers a people-first culture, flexible work models, and a strong legacy of community impact. Along with the city's deep pool of skilled professionals, its well-established technology ecosystem makes Hyderabad a key location for global enterprises building engineering, digital, and business capabilities.
 
“Our office in Hyderabad will advance capabilities that shape the future of protection and financial wellbeing. Together, we will build long-term capabilities that support Nationwide's growth,” said Jaswal.
 
Entering its 100th year of operations, Nationwide is in its strongest financial position to date after a fifth consecutive year of record growth, the company said.
   

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 8:01 PM IST

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