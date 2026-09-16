Have a pipeline of ₹4 trillion in sanctioned loans, says Nabfid MD

We see a good pipeline. In infrastructure, you do not really look at the balance sheet; you look at the pipeline. Our outstanding book may be around Rs 1.4 trillion as of today but our sanction book is Rs 4 trillion. Some projects will fall off because many are sanctioned by multiple banks and eventually go to the lender offering better terms. There is also some sharing, down-selling and prepayments. Even so, the Rs 4 trillion sanction book gives us visibility on the next one year’s disbursements. A large part of next year’s disbursements is already sanctioned and is at the documentation or disbursement stage. That is how we have built visibility for the next one to two years. In addition, our in-principle pipeline — where we indicate our initial interest and willingness to finance a project — is another Rs 1 trillion. The greenfield component is also higher in the future pipeline. On the sanction book, we are close to 45 per cent greenfield but the future pipeline is tending towards 55-60 per cent as more of the new projects coming up are greenfield. So, we are taking more greenfield risk now.