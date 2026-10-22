Munich Re expects India to occupy more space in global portfolio: Jurecka

Our brand is associated with being one of the most reliable reinsurers. We do not want to dilute that position and aim to remain consistent in our value proposition to global clients. Therefore, we have no plans to deviate from our global value proposition in local markets.

We have partnered HDFC Bank for nearly 20 years and are very happy with the relationship. Our partner’s understanding of the market complements our international capabilities. We are among the top five private-sector multiline non-life insurers in India and are focused on our ambitious growth plans and delivering the best solutions for customers.We are not considering an initial public offering. Such decisions depend on the capital providers and the specific circumstances of each company. At present, there are no concrete plans to change the existing arrangement.