South Indian Bank plans to enter credit card business in 6 months: MD & CEO

What kind of credit growth are you targeting over the next couple of years?
We are likely to see credit growth of around 15 per cent over the next two years. We aim to grow slightly faster than the market, targeting 15-16 per cent growth if the banking sector grows at 14-15 per cent.
What was the reason for improvement in your bank’s net interest margin (NIM) to 3.33 per cent in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27)? What is your guidance on NIM for the financial year?
Two major factors contributed to the improvement in NIM. First, our cost of deposits is among the lowest in the industry, reflecting our strong liability franchise. Second, the change in our business mix, with a greater focus on the RAM segment, has started yielding results. Our NIM stood at 3.33 per cent in the latest quarter, compared with around 3.25 per cent in the quarter before that. The immediate objective is to move towards the 3.35-3.38 per cent range, with a long-term vision of 3.5 per cent.