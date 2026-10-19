South Indian Bank plans to enter credit card business in 6 months: MD & CEO

Mahesh Pai , who took charge as the managing director & chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of South Indian Bank earlier this month, said in a telephonic interview with Aathira Varier and Manojit Saha that the bank will focus on increasing the share of its retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) portfolio while aiming to grow higher than the industry. Edited excerpts:

What is your vision for South Indian Bank over the medium term, say in the next three to five years?

We should be a formidable private sector bank. Our current market share is around 0.5 per cent, and our vision is to double or triple it over the next three to five years. As our tagline “Experience the Next Generation Banking” suggests, we should be one of the banks that will provide the same to our customers. It should be a differentiated and digital-driven approach, the next-gen banking approach.

How do you plan to strengthen your retail banking operations? Will this involve expanding your branch network?

Around a year or two ago, the bank’s corporate and RAM business mix was approximately 43:57. The bank has been trying to bring the corporate share below 40 per cent and eventually move towards 35 per cent. However, there has not been much success so far, and the current mix stands at 39:61. My primary focus will be to move the corporate share towards the 37-35 per cent range without compromising loan growth.

What are your priority areas that you want to focus on, or the gaps that you want to address?

One area which we plan to enter is credit cards. The bank currently does not have a credit card business, and we would like to enter this space. The bank is already doing the ground-level work for that. Maybe in the early part of 2027, that is, within the next six months, we will do it.

Are there any new business segments that the bank plans to enter over the medium to long term?

Our retail strategy will focus on the RAM segment, particularly branch banking. We want our branches to deliver a better customer experience and provide next-gen banking services. Successfully doing so will help us build a stronger franchise. There has been no growth in our branch network for around six years. However, we have started opening branches over the past two quarters, adding around 11 branches during this period. We would like to expand the network further to some extent.

What kind of credit growth are you targeting over the next couple of years?

We are likely to see credit growth of around 15 per cent over the next two years. We aim to grow slightly faster than the market, targeting 15-16 per cent growth if the banking sector grows at 14-15 per cent.

What was the reason for improvement in your bank’s net interest margin (NIM) to 3.33 per cent in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27)? What is your guidance on NIM for the financial year?