GIFT-IFSC banks sanction $54 billion under RBI's FCNR(B) swap facility

Twenty international banking units (IBUs) at GIFT-IFSC have sanctioned $54.02 billion under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) special swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits as of August 31, of which $52.82 billion has been disbursed, the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) said on Wednesday.

Sanctions under the facility rose from $28.60 billion on August 14 to $37.26 billion on August 21 and further to $54.02 billion by August 31. The participating IBUs include domestic and foreign banks.

The facility was part of the RBI’s measures to mobilise foreign currency inflows through FCNR(B) deposits. The FCNR(B) window closed on August 31, while the facility for external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and overseas foreign currency borrowings remains open until December 31.