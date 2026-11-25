India’s foreign direct investment (FDI) position swung into a net outflow of $4.9 billion in September 2026, compared with a net inflow of $3.3 billion during the previous month, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) bulletin.

This comes as repatriation of foreign investments exceeded gross inflows and overseas investments by Indian companies remained elevated.

“Net FDI declined in September, reflecting a moderation in gross inflows along with a rise in repatriation and outward investment by Indian entities,” RBI said.

The reversal came despite an improvement in net FDI during the first six months of the current financial year.

Net FDI stood at $8.8 billion during April-September of FY27, higher than $7.4 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Gross FDI inflows into India stood at $5.9 billion in September, against repatriation and disinvestment of $6.5 billion. This resulted in net direct investment outflows of $538 million. In addition, overseas direct investment by Indian companies amounted to $4.4 billion during the month, taking net FDI outflows to $4.9 billion. For April-September FY27, gross FDI inflows stood at $60.9 billion, while repatriation and disinvestment amounted to $29.9 billion. This translated into net direct investment inflows of $31 billion. However, outward FDI by Indian companies, at $22.1 billion, substantially reduced the net accretion. Portfolio investment flows added to the pressure on overall foreign investment. Net portfolio investment recorded an outflow of $10.4 billion during April-September FY27, compared with an outflow of $4.1 billion a year ago. The outflows were largely driven by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), which pulled out $8.9 billion during the six-month period.