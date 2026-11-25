Outward remittances by resident individuals under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) rose 6.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $15.7 billion in the first half of FY27 (April-September), driven by a sharp increase in investments in overseas equity and debt instruments, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Investment in overseas equity and debt instruments nearly doubled to $2.09 billion during H1 FY27, compared with $1.1 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Remittances for deposits abroad rose 32.3 per cent YoY to $437.44 million, while spending on the purchase of immovable property overseas increased 11.9 per cent to $270.78 million.