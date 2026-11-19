India needs to use policy, regulatory and tax incentives to channel household savings toward financial assets and to bring more individuals into the formal financial system to meet the country’s growing investment requirements, Arunish Chawla, secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam), said on Thursday.

“Historically, the distribution of our household savings has not entirely been towards financial savings. A significant amount of it has gone into real estate, gold and other valuables,” he said at the CII Financing Summit 2026. He added that savings and investment are the growth engines of the economy and household savings will be critical to financing India’s development ambitions.

“The question is how we can incentivise the behaviour through policy, regulation and tax incentives, so that ordinary Indians, working Indians, saving Indians, become part of our formalised financial economy and help finance the needs of Viksit Bharat in both the public and private sectors,” he said. Chawla highlighted the growing participation of households in financial markets, pointing to the expansion in demat accounts and mutual fund investments. The number of demat accounts had increased more than sixfold, from around 36 million in 2019 to 250 million in October 2026. Mutual fund assets under management had risen from ₹15 trillion in 2016 to ₹84 trillion last month.