Premium K-12 school market moves into top class as investors line up

India’s premium K-12 (kindergarten to Class 12) education market is attracting growing interest from institutional investors and real estate developers, with school infrastructure emerging as a long-term investment opportunity. Investors are exploring partnerships with established school chains and international education brands, even as the traditional model of developers leasing properties to school-operating trusts remains prevalent.

Despite the scale of private education, the infrastructure serving the sector remains fragmented and under-invested, creating an opportunity for institutional capital, said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) for India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa at CBRE.

“This is a long-term asset class. The value comes from getting the catchment right and replicating what works. Investors who treat it like a standard commercial play will struggle. Those who build it as a platform will do well,” Magazine said.

Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO of University Living, a global managed marketplace for student accommodation, said investor interest was likely to be selective, particularly in urban catchments where families valued accessibility, facilities, and consistent educational experiences. He cited Stoicap Ventures’ announcement in August of plans to raise an education infrastructure fund of up to ₹750 crore, targeting rental-generating K-12 school and student housing assets.

“We expect developers to partner more with established school operators and international education brands. As these platforms expand across core urban markets and into select Tier-II cities, education real estate could grow into an institutional segment, rather than staying the fragmented, promoter-driven market it largely is today,” he added.

He said returns would depend on the quality of operators, location, visibility on admissions, and lease or revenue arrangements.

Investor interest is growing amid rising demand for private education infrastructure. A CBRE report published in October estimated that India would require an additional 1-1.5 billion square feet of private education infrastructure by 2034-35, driven by rising enrolment, greater private-sector participation, and growing demand for quality education.

“The most popular structure for investors in the K-12 segment is to have a developer that owns the land and building and a trust that runs the operations of the school. However, nowadays a three-tier ownership structure is also emerging, where a property company, a management company, and an operating entity exist together,” he said.

Vinod Kakumani, CEO of SchoolServe, which operates the school real estate platform SchoolProp, said some investors were exploring a three-tier structure involving separate property, management, and operating entities.

Dhirendra Mishra, founder and director of LIFE Educare, which operates the school real estate advisory platform School Xchange, said the separation of property ownership and school operations was an established practice, including among CBSE-affiliated institutions. Typically, developers leased land and buildings to trusts for around 15 years, with provisions to extend the arrangement, he said.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-affiliated schools generally require 1,600-6,000 square metres of land, depending on the level of the school and its location, along with prescribed playground facilities, the report said.

The report also found that land requirements for K-12 schools vary widely by location, curriculum, and campus format. Compact urban K-12 schools could require 0.5-3 acres, compared with 5-10 acres or more for suburban and international day-boarding campuses with extensive sports facilities.

Alongside investor interest, limited availability of suitable land in major cities is influencing how school operators expand. Kakumani said demand for premium schools was particularly strong in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and the Delhi-National Capital Region, but the availability of land was increasingly constraining new development.

“For example, with a lack of available land in Mumbai, schools are coming up in Navi Mumbai, Thane, etc., to meet the demand. On our portal, we see that the demand for such schools is increasing, but supply is not enough, with very little land for further construction of schools and buildings,” Kakumani said.