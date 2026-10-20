Home / Finance / Investment / RBI steps up scrutiny of large overseas investments as rupee slides

RBI steps up scrutiny of large overseas investments as rupee slides

The Reserve Bank of India issued a standardized checklist to major banks last week, requiring detailed information on overseas direct investments exceeding $1 billion

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Under the RBI’s checklist, banks must independently assess overseas asset valuations, including acquisition premiums and share-swap ratios, rather than simply rely on valuation reports | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2026 | 9:27 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
By Akriti Sharma
 
India’s central bank is reportedly tightening scrutiny of large overseas investments by domestic companies as it seeks to contain capital outflows amid pressure on the rupee.
 
The Reserve Bank of India issued a standardized checklist to major banks last week, requiring detailed information on overseas direct investments exceeding $1 billion and transactions above the regulatory limit of four times an investing company’s net worth, the Economic Times reported, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter.
 
The initiative comes as the RBI steps up efforts to defend the local currency, which has tumbled more than 5% this year amid persistent dollar demand and capital outflows. The central bank has already tightened rules on corporate currency hedging and sought to curb dollar purchases by importers. Closer scrutiny of overseas investments adds to those efforts, though the RBI hasn’t imposed new restrictions on such investments.
 
Under the RBI’s checklist, banks must independently assess overseas asset valuations, including acquisition premiums and share-swap ratios, rather than simply rely on valuation reports, the Economic Times reported. They must also examine the investing company’s earnings quality, past overseas investments, existing commitments, and ability to withstand financial shocks, the newspaper reported.
 
The RBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg. 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IDBI Bank ownership change: Should customers worry about their deposits?

Japan tops India's FDI chart in Q1 FY27 with $5.71 billion inflows

Bajaj Finance raises FD rates by up to 40 bps after RBI rate hike

FCNR(B) may generate ₹5 trn notional profit for banks over 5 years: SBI

GIFT-IFSC banks sanction $54 billion under RBI's FCNR(B) swap facility

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIoverseas investmentOverseas Direct Investment

Buzzing :

Stock Market HolidayMuhurat Trading 2026Stock Market CrashUltraTech Cement Q2 ResultsQ2 Results todayHDFC ShareL&T Tech dividendLTCG tax cutUnion Bank Share Price

First Published: Oct 20 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Next Story