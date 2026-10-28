Silver slips 17% in a month: Should investors buy the dip or stay cautious?

Silver has declined 17.2 per cent over the past month, extending a sharp correction from its earlier highs and prompting investors to reassess the outlook for the white metal.

“Higher US real yields, a stronger dollar, and prolonged high interest rates have pressured precious metals,” said Kaynat Chainwala, assistant vice-president, commodity research, Kotak Neo.

The US-Iran war pushed crude oil prices to multi-year highs, stoking inflation fears and expectations that interest rates could remain elevated for longer.

Experts said policy-related factors have also weighed on the domestic market.

“India’s 15 per cent silver import duty hike has curbed physical imports, while weaker investment demand has hurt prices. Indian silver ETF net inflows fell 79 per cent between January and September,” said Saish Sawant, research analyst, commodities, Emkay Global Financial Services.

According to Deveya Gaglani, senior research analyst - Commodities, Axis Securities, silver’s long-term case remains intact, although a correction of more than 50 per cent from its peak raises questions about the strength of the bull market.

Manav Modi, commodities analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said silver has also faced pressure because of its industrial exposure, as investors worry that higher borrowing costs and slower economic growth could weaken demand.

“The correction has been driven by multiple factors, like profit booking and following the strong rally earlier this year,” said Krishanu Choudhary, director and unit head, Anand Rathi Wealth.

Experts said the outlook would depend on the path of interest rates, global economic growth, geopolitical developments and industrial demand.

According to Modi, high prices could encourage manufacturers to use less silver or substitute it with other materials, particularly in solar panels, while jewellery and silverware demand have also softened.

“A US-Iran peace deal and resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict could ease oil prices and inflation, giving the Fed room to cut rates and support silver. Strong EV and AI demand, along with ETF inflows, could also tighten supply and aid recovery,” Gaglani said.

“With silver prices having corrected more than 50 per cent from their peak, current levels offer an attractive entry point for new investors,” Gaglani said.

Given the difficulty of timing the market and identifying a bottom, experts suggest a staggered approach.

“Over 6–12 months, silver could recover to $65–$71 if oil prices stabilise, US yields ease and the Fed cuts rates. US inflation, Fed commentary and oil prices will be key indicators to watch,” Chainwala said.

“Silver’s near-term trend remains bearish, but the 6–12-month outlook is cautiously positive amid volatility. MCX silver futures traded near Rs 1,95,900 per kg on October 26, down over 53 per cent from January’s record high of Rs 4,20,048 per kg,” Sawant said.

“Investors who cannot tolerate sharp swings should start with a smaller allocation, or wait for signs of stabilisation, oil easing, yields turning lower and a less hawkish Fed,” Sawant said.

Existing investors who bought near the peak should avoid panic selling solely because of the correction, experts said.

“If the investment horizon is 3–5 years or longer and silver remains within the intended portfolio allocation, consider holding. Average down gradually rather than investing a lump sum,” Sawant said.