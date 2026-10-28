Silver slips 17% in a month: Should investors buy the dip or stay cautious?

“Silver’s near-term trend remains bearish, but the 6–12-month outlook is cautiously positive amid volatility. MCX silver futures traded near Rs 1,95,900 per kg on October 26, down over 53 per cent from January’s record high of Rs 4,20,048 per kg,” Sawant said.
“Over 6–12 months, silver could recover to $65–$71 if oil prices stabilise, US yields ease and the Fed cuts rates. US inflation, Fed commentary and oil prices will be key indicators to watch,” Chainwala said.
Should existing investors hold, average down or exit?
Given the difficulty of timing the market and identifying a bottom, experts suggest a staggered approach.
“With silver prices having corrected more than 50 per cent from their peak, current levels offer an attractive entry point for new investors,” Gaglani said.