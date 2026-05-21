Don't lose sleep over rupee slide, 100 is just a number: Panagariya to RBI

Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission and former vice-chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya advised the Reserve Bank of India not to lose sleep over the rupee even if it is heading towards 100/$.

The Indian unit is the worst-performing Asian currency, depreciating 6.6 per cent in 2026.

“Do not let the psychology of Rs 100 per dollar determine your policy response. 100 is just a number, like 99 and 101,” the noted economist said in an X post.

On Thursday, the Indian unit reversed a nine-day losing streak to gain 0.65 per cent and close at 96.20/$.

“Whether the oil shortage is short-lived or long-lived, the right response at this moment is to let the rupee depreciate,” he said. If the shortage is short-lived, that is for three months to a year, the rupee will substantially recover once the oil import bill shrinks. Even if the shortage lasts long, Panagariya warned that resorting to anything other than depreciation will be a losing proposition. “Trying to defend the rupee will continue to bleed the reserves until they are exhausted.” His comments come at a time when there is a clamour for the central bank to take steps to attract inflows such as offering higher deposit rates to non-residents.

Panagariya cautioned against such schemes. “Nor would dollar-denominated bonds or high-interest dollar-denominated NRI deposits turn out to be more than a band-aid. Eventually, you will have to cross the 100-rupee-per-dollar psychological barrier,” he wrote. During the currency crisis of 2013 amid the taper tantrum by the US Federal Reserve, the Indian central bank came out with a scheme that offered to swap US dollars raised by banks from foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits of three-year maturity and above into rupees at a concessional rate. With US interest rates much higher this time around, such schemes are not feasible at this point in time, experts said.