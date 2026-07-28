33% finfluencers recommend stocks but only 6% are Sebi registered: Report

“The research also found that 37.5 per cent of finfluencers do not disclose conflicts of interest, including sponsored content and affiliate relationships, and more than a quarter fail to mention important investment considerations such as fees, tax implications, or lock-in periods,” the report noted.
This is despite the regulatory crackdown on the financial content creation industry in July 2024, when Sebi prohibited regulated entities such as mutual funds, brokers and investment advisers from associating with unregistered finfluencers for promotions or marketing.
The study also found that around 6 per cent of the sampled finfluencers had been publicly linked to disclosure- or conduct-related issues, while 4 per cent had faced Sebi penalties.