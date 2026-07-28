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33% finfluencers recommend stocks but only 6% are Sebi registered: Report

The report notes that a significant proportion of the 48 prominent Indian finfluencers analysed continue to fall short of disclosure and transparency standards

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Shilpa Rangarajan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:13 PM IST
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Only around 6 per cent of financial influencers (finfluencers) are registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as investment advisers, while 33 per cent continue to provide explicit stock recommendations, a report by CFA Institute has found.
 
The study, based on an analysis of finfluencer profiles and the content they posted across social media platforms between January and October 2025, shows a modest four-percentage-point rise in registrations compared with the previous study in 2024.
 
The report notes that a significant proportion of the 48 prominent Indian finfluencers analysed continue to fall short of disclosure and transparency standards.
 
“The research also found that 37.5 per cent of finfluencers do not disclose conflicts of interest, including sponsored content and affiliate relationships, and more than a quarter fail to mention important investment considerations such as fees, tax implications, or lock-in periods,” the report noted.
 
This is despite the regulatory crackdown on the financial content creation industry in July 2024, when Sebi prohibited regulated entities such as mutual funds, brokers and investment advisers from associating with unregistered finfluencers for promotions or marketing.
 
The study also found that around 6 per cent of the sampled finfluencers had been publicly linked to disclosure- or conduct-related issues, while 4 per cent had faced Sebi penalties.
 
The report also highlights considerable improvements in certain areas. One of the most significant changes was in the disclosure of investment considerations such as fees. The share of influencers providing such information rose from 29 per cent in 2024 to 72.9 per cent in the latest study.
 
Other findings of the study show that half of the finfluencers analysed were aged 30 or younger, with an average age of 32 years. About 50 per cent were based in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, while more than 10 per cent operated from outside India, highlighting the cross-border reach of financial content. Instagram remained the dominant platform, accounting for nearly half of the total followers of the finfluencers studied, while Instagram and YouTube together accounted for more than 90 per cent of their cumulative audience reach.
 
   

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Topics :SEBIFinancial AdvisorStock Recommendations

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 8:33 PM IST

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