33% finfluencers recommend stocks but only 6% are Sebi registered: Report

The report also highlights considerable improvements in certain areas. One of the most significant changes was in the disclosure of investment considerations such as fees. The share of influencers providing such information rose from 29 per cent in 2024 to 72.9 per cent in the latest study.

Other findings of the study show that half of the finfluencers analysed were aged 30 or younger, with an average age of 32 years. About 50 per cent were based in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, while more than 10 per cent operated from outside India, highlighting the cross-border reach of financial content. Instagram remained the dominant platform, accounting for nearly half of the total followers of the finfluencers studied, while Instagram and YouTube together accounted for more than 90 per cent of their cumulative audience reach.