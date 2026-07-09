Australia's largest pension fund invests $346 ‌million in India's NIIF

Australia's largest pension fund, AustralianSuper, ​said on Thursday it would ​invest a further A$500 million ($346 ‌million) in India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).

The fund said the investment would come on top of the A$240 million it committed seven years ago. AustralianSuper will now hold A$3.3 billion worth of investments in India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Melbourne and will be meeting with Australian CEOs at a business forum on Thursday.

The NIIF was created in 2015 ​to attract global investment into the country's infrastructure development.

AustralianSuper said its original NIIF investment had been one ​of ‌the fund's best-performing infrastructure investments.