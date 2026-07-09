Home / Finance / News / Australia's largest pension fund invests $346 ‌million in India's NIIF

Australia's largest pension fund invests $346 ‌million in India's NIIF

The fresh commitment takes the pension fund's total investments in India to A$3.3 billion, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's business engagements in Australia

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The NIIF was created in 2015 ​to attract global investment into the country's infrastructure development
Reuters SYDNEY
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 8:06 AM IST
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Australia's largest pension fund, AustralianSuper, ​said on Thursday it would ​invest a further A$500 million ($346 ‌million) in India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).

The fund said the investment would come on top of the A$240 million it committed seven years ago.  AustralianSuper will now hold A$3.3 billion worth of investments in India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Melbourne and will be meeting with Australian CEOs at a business forum on Thursday.

The NIIF was created in 2015 ​to attract global investment into the country's infrastructure development.

AustralianSuper said its original NIIF investment had been one ​of ‌the fund's best-performing infrastructure investments.

The ‌fund's existing Indian holdings range across infrastructure, equities and private ‌market investments.

AustralianSuper has A$410 ​billion worth of funds under management.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :AustraliaIndia AustraliaNIIFNational Investment and Infrastructure Fund

First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 8:06 AM IST

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