Australia's largest pension fund invests $346 million in India's NIIF
The fresh commitment takes the pension fund's total investments in India to A$3.3 billion, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's business engagements in Australia
The fresh commitment takes the pension fund's total investments in India to A$3.3 billion, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's business engagements in Australia
Australia's largest pension fund, AustralianSuper, said on Thursday it would invest a further A$500 million ($346 million) in India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).
The fund said the investment would come on top of the A$240 million it committed seven years ago. AustralianSuper will now hold A$3.3 billion worth of investments in India.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Melbourne and will be meeting with Australian CEOs at a business forum on Thursday.
The NIIF was created in 2015 to attract global investment into the country's infrastructure development.
AustralianSuper said its original NIIF investment had been one of the fund's best-performing infrastructure investments.
The fund's existing Indian holdings range across infrastructure, equities and private market investments.
AustralianSuper has A$410 billion worth of funds under management.
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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 8:06 AM IST