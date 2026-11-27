The average credit card transaction size declined 13.3 per cent to ₹3,585 in October 2026 from ₹4,133 a year ago, indicating more frequent use for smaller-value purchases, even as spending hit a record ₹2.45 trillion, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings.

The decline in transaction size came alongside a 31.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in the number of credit card transactions to 68.3 crore during the month. Spending, meanwhile, grew 14.3 per cent during the month, while spending per card increased 2.9 per cent to ₹19,366, marking its first Y-o-Y rise since June 2026.

According to the report, the decline in average transaction size is partly due to the shift in the festive calendar. Last year, consumers made large in-store purchases, including jewellery and electronics, around Dhanteras and Diwali in October. This year, these purchases are expected to be reflected in November, as the festivals moved to that month.

The growing use of credit cards on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), where transactions are typically of smaller value, could also be keeping the average ticket size lower, the report said. The shift was also evident in the composition of card spending. Online transactions grew 22.6 per cent Y-o-Y in October, while point-of-sale (PoS) spending increased by just 2.5 per cent. Consequently, online spending accounted for 62.88 per cent of total credit card expenditure, compared with 58.62 per cent a year earlier. Online festive sales began on October 8 this year, compared with September 23 last year, resulting in a shift in spending between the two months. Meanwhile, in-store purchases around Dhanteras and Diwali moved to November.

Banks added 14.01 lakh credit cards during October, taking the outstanding card base to 12.67 crore, up 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y. This was the fastest growth since November 2024 and the highest monthly addition since January 2024. Public sector banks (PSBs) gained market share in credit card spending, with their share rising to 21.84 per cent in October from 20.41 per cent in September. Private sector banks' share declined to 72.65 per cent from 73.78 per cent. “Banks are competing hard through card discounts and new issuance, and cards are being used more often, though for smaller payments,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, director, CareEdge Ratings.