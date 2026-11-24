Private sector lender - Axis Bank added more credit cards than any other lender in October, while HDFC Bank, the country's largest issuer, saw its net additions fall sharply, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In October 2026, the industry added 1,400,814 cards in the month as compared to September 2026 with outstanding rising to 126.7 million amid the festive season. In October 2025, the credit card additions was 626,325. Credit card spending also witnessed 19.73 per cent month-on-month and nearly 14 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth to Rs 2.45 trillion in the month.

Axis Bank’s outstanding cards rose by 281,705 in October to 16.84 million. It had added 79,842 cards in October last year. The bank accounted for one in every five cards added by the industry during the month. It was the first full month after Apple Pay went live in India on September 30, 2026 with Axis Bank as its first banking partner. The service is available to Axis Bank credit cardholders on the Visa and Mastercard networks,

On the other hand, HDFC Bank added 52,478 cards in October, down from 280,353 in September and 144,419 in October 2025. Its cards outstanding stood at 27.43 million. The last time, the lender added 52,420 cards in March 2026. Meanwhile, spending on Axis Bank credit cards rose 23.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 30,211 crore in October, while spends on HDFC Bank cards rose 13.2 per cent to Rs 70,115 crore. On a month-on-month basis, Axis Bank's card spends rose 30.5 per cent, against 7.6 per cent for HDFC Bank. Axis Bank's share of credit card spends rose to 12.3 per cent from 11.4 per cent a year ago.