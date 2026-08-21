Bad loans at a decade low, but stress in agriculture sector persists

The bad-loan ratio in the industrial sector fell from a peak of 20.29 per cent in FY18 to just 1.96 per cent in FY26. Agriculture, by contrast, kept increasing from FY17 and overtook industry in FY22, when its ratio touched 9.96 per cent against industry’s 9.45 per cent. It has since eased a little but is above 6 per cent and tops the list of stressed sectors. The ratios for services and retail loans were far lower at 1.84 per cent and 1.12 per cent, respectively, in FY26.