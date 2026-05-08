Bank credit grows 16% in fortnight ended April 30, shows RBI data

Bank credit grew by 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the fortnight ended April 30, 2026, higher than the 15 per cent YoY growth recorded in the previous fortnight. On the other hand, deposit growth was 12.3 per cent YoY in the fortnight compared to 12.2 per cent YoY in the previous fortnight, RBI data showed.

In the fortnight, credit was up by 1.4 per cent, or ₹2.94 trillion, while deposits increased by 0.8 per cent, or ₹2.16 trillion.

According to analysts, credit demand in the industry is healthy, led by MSMEs and corporates, among others.

On an absolute basis, banking credit in the system stood at ₹212.12 trillion, while deposits stood at ₹258.64 trillion as on April 30, 2026.