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Bank credit grows 16% in fortnight ended April 30, shows RBI data

Bank credit expanded 16 per cent year-on-year in the fortnight ended April 30, while deposit growth edged up to 12.3 per cent, RBI data showed

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:50 PM IST
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Bank credit grew by 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the fortnight ended April 30, 2026, higher than the 15 per cent YoY growth recorded in the previous fortnight. On the other hand, deposit growth was 12.3 per cent YoY in the fortnight compared to 12.2 per cent YoY in the previous fortnight, RBI data showed.
 
In the fortnight, credit was up by 1.4 per cent, or ₹2.94 trillion, while deposits increased by 0.8 per cent, or ₹2.16 trillion.
 
According to analysts, credit demand in the industry is healthy, led by MSMEs and corporates, among others.
 
On an absolute basis, banking credit in the system stood at ₹212.12 trillion, while deposits stood at ₹258.64 trillion as on April 30, 2026.
 
The previous fortnight was the first fortnight of the financial year (FY27). While FY26 saw strong credit growth, rating agencies expect moderation in growth in FY27 amid geopolitical uncertainties and a dynamic interest-rate environment.
 
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Topics :bank credit growthRBIBanking system

First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:50 PM IST

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