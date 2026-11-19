One implication of the trend is that NBFC intermediation in the economy has grown in both quantum and breadth. A November 2023 regulatory increase in risk weights on bank lending to NBFCs had triggered moderation but the measure was rolled back in February 2025.

NBFCs increased borrowings and front-loaded them in anticipation of festival-season demand for vehicles, consumer durables and gold loans. While a low-base effect is likely through November 2026–February 2027, absolute bank credit to NBFCs will remain high even after adjusting for this. Investors should also monitor funding concentration.

There are three areas of concern. First is the likelihood of further policy rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India given inflationary trends. That will raise the cost of finance and various NBFCs will be impacted differently depending on the fixed-to-floating mix in their respective assets under management (AUM). Management commentary by several companies indicates that the cost of finance will rise by 10–20 basis points (bps) in the second half of FY27. Consequently, net interest margins (NIMs) will likely decline by a commensurate 10–25 bps by the January–March quarter (Q4) of FY27 compared to Q2. Affordable housing finance companies (AHFCs) are better insulated against rate hikes due to their largely floating-rate books and sound liability management. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS) saw margin pressure in Q2 due to higher fixed-rate books.