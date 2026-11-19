Rural-focused NBFCs, such as L&T Finance and Shriram Finance, have highlighted concerns over drought. Shriram revised its growth guidance down from 18 per cent to 15–17 per cent. However, others have maintained their guidance while becoming more conservative about lending, especially in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Shriram Finance, MMFS, Aptus and India Shelter have seen credit costs rise.
Despite these caveats and concerns, NBFCs saw sustained growth in AUM and profit after tax (PAT). Y-o-Y PAT growth for a broader sample of companies in Q2 FY27 stood above 35 per cent, while AUM growth was in the mid-20s. Diversified players and gold financiers were the outperformers. Diversified financiers grew AUM by 27 per cent, while gold financiers expanded theirs by 47 per cent. AHFCs and vehicle financiers grew at a slower pace of 19–20 per cent.