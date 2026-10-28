Bank liquidity surplus plunges to ₹46,200 crore amid RBI's rupee defence

By Pratigya Vajpayee and Siddhi Nayak

A record cash surplus at Indian banks is fading quickly as the central bank keeps liquidity tight to curb bets against the currency.

Excess funds with lenders have shrunk from a high of ₹11 trillion ($116 billion) in early September to ₹46,200 crore as of Oct. 26, according to a Bloomberg Economics index.

The squeeze has intensified since the Reserve Bank of India earlier this month took sweeping measures to defend the rupee as it approached a record low. Analysts at IDFC First Bank and Emkay Global Financial Services expect the crunch to persist, saying the Reserve Bank of India appears reluctant to fully replenish banking system liquidity.

“The tightness seems intentional,” said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay. The RBI’s actions appear designed to raise the cost of hedging against further rupee weakness and betting against the currency, she said, as higher borrowing costs make it more expensive for traders to borrow rupees and buy dollars. The central bank has only offered limited relief. It has so far capped liquidity support at ₹1.5 trillion, refraining from offering more funds on days when demand has exceeded the amount available. The resulting tightness has pushed overnight borrowing rates close to the top end of the central bank’s policy range. Governor Sanjay Malhotra said Friday that monetary policy could sometimes be used to address financial-stability risks. Asked whether interest rates could form part of the central bank’s currency-defense toolkit, he said it was something the rate-setting committee “certainly deliberates on.”