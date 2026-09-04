Banking system liquidity surplus hits new record of ₹10.3 trillion

The liquidity surplus in the banking system hit a record of ₹10.3 trillion on Thursday, according to the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India.

The strong inflows, on the back of the central bank’s swap scheme, have resulted in a surge in banking system liquidity, which weighed on the overnight money market rates.

The overnight weighted average call rate (WACR) – operating target of the monetary policy – fell below the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate to settle at 4.94 per cent against the previous close of 4.95 per cent.

The SDF rate, which currently stands at 5 per cent, is the interest rate at which banks park their surplus funds with the RBI without providing collateral. It forms the lower bound of the RBI’s policy corridor with the repo rate in the middle and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate at the upper bound.

“The liquidity is expected to go further up from here toward ₹12 trillion, and the WACR will slip further lower toward 4.85 per cent,” said a money market dealer at a state-owned bank. Consequently, the central bank conducted two 3-day Variable Rate Reserve Repo (VRRR) auction on Friday worth ₹8.5 trillion. Banks parked ₹6.02 trillion against the notified amount at a weighted average rate of 5.24 per cent. Experts said that the liquidity surplus could exceed 1.5 per cent of NDTL (net demand and time liabilities ) by March, around 1 percentage point above the levels seen under the RBI’s neutral stance since October 2024, suggesting the central bank may need to take steps to moderate the surplus.