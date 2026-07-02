Banks bet on Gulf, Singapore and Hong Kong to drive FCNR (B) flows

“My sense is that the West Asia will be the biggest market, followed by Singapore and then Hong Kong. In Europe, taxation is one issue. Opening accounts and completing KYC requirements is also more cumbersome. So I think a large part of the flows will come from West Asia, Singapore and Hong Kong. That said, the US and London will also contribute eventually. If investors are getting dollar returns of 12-15 per cent, that’s not something they will ignore,” said another senior banker at a mid-sized private sector bank.

“But right now, I am seeing stronger traction in the Middle East than in the US or Europe. In Europe, the diaspora is spread across multiple countries. The US is also geographically dispersed. But in places like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Singapore, you have a large concentration of Indian-origin customers in one location. That makes mobilisation much easier,” the banker said. The real traction will come towards the end of July and through August as banks complete their arrangements, and large depositors compare offers from multiple lenders before deciding where to place their money, he assessed.