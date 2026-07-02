Banks bet on Gulf, Singapore and Hong Kong to drive FCNR (B) flows
Banks expect the RBI's FCNR(B) deposit scheme to attract major inflows from the Gulf, Singapore and Hong Kong, with mobilisation expected to accelerate in AugustSubrata Panda Mumbai
Banks expect the RBI's FCNR(B) deposit scheme to attract major inflows from the Gulf, Singapore and Hong Kong, with mobilisation expected to accelerate in AugustSubrata Panda Mumbai
Markets in focus
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 10:57 PM IST