Banks live on UPI rise nearly fivefold to 731 between 2020 and 2026

In just six years, the number of banks live on India's real-time payments system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), has nearly quintupled to 731 institutions in June 2026 from just 155 banks in June 2020, signalling growing adoption among financial institutions.

A year earlier, in June 2025, this number stood at 675 banks. Sequentially, UPI added 11 more banks, growing from 720 banks in May 2026, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The growing adoption of UPI by regulated financial entities has allowed users to link their bank accounts to the payment rails and transact digitally.