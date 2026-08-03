FCNR (B) deposits rose by $28 bn after RBI swap window: MoS Finance

Indian banks have mobilised nearly $28 billion in fresh foreign currency non-resident (bank) [FCNR (B)] deposits since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its concessional swap facility in June, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Outstanding FCNR (B) deposits rose to $60.55 billion as of July 30 from $32.56 billion on June 5, before the scheme was announced, Chaudhary said in a written reply. Private-sector banks mobilised $10.73 billion under the scheme, followed by public-sector banks at $8.84 billion, and foreign banks at $8.37 billion.

Among individual lenders, HSBC recorded the highest inflows at $6.14 billion, followed by State Bank of India at $4.12 billion and ICICI Bank at $3.70 billion.

The RBI announced the concessional swap facility for fresh FCNR (B) deposits, overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) and external commercial borrowings (ECBs) on June 5 and operationalised it on June 8. The swap window will remain open until September 30, 2026, for FCNR (B) deposits and until December 31, 2026, for OFCBs and ECBs. “The measure is intended to attract stable foreign currency inflows, strengthen India’s balance of payments and help ease recent pressures on the Indian rupee,” Chaudhary said. He added that fresh FCNR (B) deposits mobilised by banks would be swapped with the RBI, boosting foreign exchange reserves and banking system liquidity in the first leg of the transaction before being reversed on maturity.