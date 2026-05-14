Banks okay with RBI's payment delay proposal, seek easing of ₹10,000 cap

“My sense is that we were okay with it. I think it is one way of managing the possible risk, and some kind of gap or delay of this nature is, in my view, a good idea. There is really only one way to determine whether the threshold should be Rs 10,000 or something else — we can only try it once and see whether that is the right threshold. There is no scientific method to determine it. We can only take a view, implement it, and observe what happens,” said another senior banker at a large private sector bank.