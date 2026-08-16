Banks race for dollar deposits as RBI curtails FCNR (B) swap window

“Initially, the expectation was that $35-40 billion would come through the FCNR route. More than $52 billion has already come in, so banks have already exceeded those expectations. I would expect at least another $10 billion to come in, taking total mobilisation to more than $60 billion,” the banker said.

A senior banker at a private sector bank said, “Over these two weeks, all banks are likely to go into an overdrive. Everyone who thought they could stagger mobilisation over the next six weeks is now planning to do it within two weeks. Another $10 billion or so could come in, looking at the past trend. Many NRIs who thought they had some time and could do it a little later now have to expedite the process.”