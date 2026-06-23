Banks raise ₹1 trillion through CDs in June as deposit growth lags

“While credit growth of around 17.7 per cent remains robust, it is unlikely to sustain at these levels through the end of the financial year. FCNR(B) inflows could help banks substitute CDs and support fresh lending,” he said, adding, “However, it would be premature to conclude that CD issuance will decline significantly. Much will depend on the evolution of the bond market, interest rates and the extent to which borrowers, including public sector entities, shift towards external commercial borrowings.”