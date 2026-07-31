Banks raise fresh deposit rates in June; lending rates edge up: RBI

Domestic banks raised rates on fresh term deposits in June, while borrowing costs on new loans edged higher, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed on Friday.

The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of scheduled commercial banks rose 16 basis points (bps) to 5.99 per cent in June from 5.83 per cent in May.

The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans increased by 2 bps to 8.53 per cent from 8.51 per cent during the same period.

Rates on outstanding loans were broadly steady, with the WALR easing marginally to 8.96 per cent in June from 8.97 per cent in May. The weighted average rate on outstanding term deposits edged up to 6.58 per cent from 6.57 per cent.