BFSI firms use AI, but only a handful track its impact on revenue
AI adoption is widespread in BFSI firms to improve efficiency, but most companies lack mechanisms to track its revenue impact, limiting its role in driving measurable business outcomesAathira Varier Mumbai
Artificial intelligence (AI) is widely embedded across banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) firms, but most companies are still not measuring its impact on revenue, according to a report by Knolscape’s Learning and Development (L&D) trends. the use of AI is moving from training to a capability mechanism, in the process becoming an important tool to improve efficiency. The report said that 94.1 per cent of BFSI firms use AI to save time and improve work, but only 19.1 per cent track how it impacts revenue.
The gap becomes starker when examining how organisations measure impact. Only 57.4 per cent of BFSI firms link learning to business outcomes, and an even smaller 47.1 per cent measure return on investment (ROI). This indicates that while organisations are investing in learning initiatives, the ability to quantify their business value remains limited, restricting L&D’s role as a true performance driver.
AI is mainly used to save time and improve work with 94.1 per cent using it for efficiency, 60.3 per cent for quality and risk, but fewer use it for customer experience at 45.6 per cent, for revenue at 33.8 per cent, or creating new income accounting for 27.9 per cent.