Big Bond Bang reignites Indian govt securities hopes in global portfolios

The decision to exempt foreign portfolio investors (FPI) from income tax on interest and capital gains earned from government securities has brightened the prospects for the inclusion of Indian sovereign papers in Bloomberg Index Services’ flagship Global Aggregate Index – a review of which is scheduled by the middle of this month.

In January, independent benchmark administrator Bloomberg Services Index Ltd (BISL) had deferred the decision to include Indian government bonds in its global index, citing the need for further assessment of operational and market infrastructure issues.

For the Bloomberg Global Index, India was being evaluated for a potential weight of around 1 per cent in the index, an allocation that could have translated into $25 billion of inflows, spread over roughly 10 months, starting from April 2027. If Indian government securities (G-secs) are included this time around, the actual inflows could come in FY28, but the announcement itself will boost sentiment. Typically, investors tend to take positions in anticipation of the upcoming change.