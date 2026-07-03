Biz loans to entrepreneurs outpace entity credit growth: TransUnion CIBIL

Commercial lending also showed diverging trends across borrower categories. Credit to entities with exposures of ₹2 lakh-₹10 lakh expanded at a three-year compound annual growth rate of just 5 per cent, the slowest among all segments, whereas borrowers with exposures above ₹10 lakh registered double-digit growth. Public sector banks remained dominant in lending to smaller enterprises, NBFCs expanded their presence in the ₹10 lakh-₹2 crore segment, and private banks continued to lead higher-ticket lending.
"In India's MSME economy, the entrepreneur and the enterprise are often deeply connected, particularly in the early years of business growth. A proprietor may borrow in an individual capacity, but the credit is frequently linked to business activity, working capital needs or asset creation," said Bhavesh Jain, managing director and chief executive officer of TransUnion CIBIL. As businesses scale, their credit requirements evolve from small-ticket working capital to larger sector-specific funding, making it important for lenders to understand borrowers' progression from individual to entity-level credit, he added.