Biz loans to entrepreneurs outpace entity credit growth: TransUnion CIBIL

The report said 2.8 crore individuals had active business-purpose loans as of March 2026, of whom 43 per cent were early-stage commercial borrowers with less than two years of commercial credit history. Nearly half of NBFCs' commercial loan balances were linked to individual borrowers, highlighting their growing role in financing small businesses.

However, the report flagged emerging stress in parts of the commercial credit portfolio despite overall asset quality remaining stable. Aggregate delinquency, measured as balances overdue by more than 90 days, stood at 1.8 per cent in March 2026. But delinquency in unsecured business loans to commercial entities rose to 7.2 per cent, while the ₹2 lakh-₹10 lakh borrower segment recorded delinquency of 5.6 per cent. Early delinquency trends were also deteriorating, with unsecured business loans to entities originated in the March 2025 quarter recording 2.9 times higher delinquency than the overall portfolio, while the ₹2 lakh-₹10 lakh segment reported 2.1 times higher delinquency.