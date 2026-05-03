Bolstering mechanism for timely dues can give MSMEs a leg up in tough times

How will this play out on the exports front? For MSME exporters, this becomes existential. They do not have the balance sheet to absorb 60- to 90-day receivable cycles alongside elevated freight costs and delayed payments. As uncertainty (due to tariffs and geopolitics) rises, some have slowed exports or shifted focus to domestic markets, both of which impact overall export momentum. “We are already seeing this play out. Exporters with access to fast, flexible trade finance are continuing to operate and expand into new markets. Those dependent on traditional banking channels are falling behind, as slow processes, heavy documentation, and delayed turnaround times do not match the pace of global trade,” says Pushkar Mukewar, founder and CEO of Drip Capital. US orders are back but “without access to working capital, exporters cannot act on this demand. Waiting weeks for credit approval is not viable when shipments are time-sensitive.”