Business Standard poll: RBI may hike repo rate by 25 bps in October meet

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to begin a rate-hiking cycle with a 25 basis point (bp) increase in the policy repo rate at its meeting scheduled for October 5-7, eight of the 10 respondents said in a Business Standard poll.

The last rate hike was in February 2023, when the policy repo rate was increased by 25 bps to 6.5 per cent. The panel has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent in the past four policy reviews, after cutting it by a cumulative 125 bps in 2025.

“We expect a first rate hike by the MPC on October 7 as the domestic inflation trajectory sees upside risks from higher global oil prices, while growth has stayed remarkably resilient,” Barclays economists Aastha Gudwani and Amruta Ghare said in a note, adding that the terminal rate is seen at 5.75 per cent.

The need for a hike is driven by both domestic and external factors, said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank.

“Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation is expected to average 5.2 per cent in 2026-27 (FY27), marginally higher than the RBI’s estimate,” said Sen Gupta. “Crude oil prices have stayed elevated for longer than expected, which raises the risk of inflation pressures becoming broad-based.”

Retail inflation rose to 4.8 per cent in August from 4.45 per cent in July. Crude oil has stayed above $100 per barrel in recent weeks.