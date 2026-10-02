Business Standard poll: RBI may hike repo rate by 25 bps in October meet

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, was the only respondent to say that the MPC is expected to keep rates unchanged, as a hike just before the festival season would do little to improve transmission to deposit rates, especially with inflows under the Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), scheme. “They can wait for one more policy,” he said.
Respondents also expect the central bank to raise its FY27 growth forecast from 6.7 per cent, after GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, 80 bps above the RBI’s projection. “High-frequency indicators show that growth remains strong in Q2 also,” said Sen Gupta.